FBI warns of increase in hoax threats against schools, public places

September 25, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Two Nipomo High Schools were locked down last week because of a threat deputies later deemed was not credible. Earlier in the year, Arroyo Grande High School was shut down over a threat that included a gun on campus. Again, officers found the threat not credible.

Because of an uptick in hoax threats in recent months, the FBI Los Angeles Field Office is reminding the public of the consequences of making a hoax threat against a school or other public place. Making a hoax threat is a federal crime.

FBI investigators will be available for interviews to discuss this emerging trend and consequences for making hoax threats at the Federal Building at 11000 Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

