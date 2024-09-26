Wine grapes pass strawberries as SLO County’s top crop

September 25, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

After four years of strawberries being San Luis Obispo County’s most valuable crop, wine grapes moved back into the top slot in 2023 based on excellent growing conditions and steady prices. Combined, wine grapes and strawberries continue to account for more than half of the county’s overall crop value.

San Luis Obispo County crop values reached another record high in 2023, as overall farmgate value edged past $1.1 billion for the first time. Despite significant storm related damage early in the year, crops thrived under ideal growing conditions that led to strong yields across multiple crop sectors.

The top ten commodities by value in 2023 were:

1. Wine grapes

2. Strawberries

3. Cattle and calves

4. Broccoli

5. Avocados

6. Vegetable and ornamental transplants

7. Brussels sprouts

8. Cauliflower

9. Cut flowers

10. Celery

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...