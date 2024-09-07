Driver crashes into house in San Luis Obispo
September 6, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A driver crashed a car into a house in San Luis Obispo on Friday.
Shortly before 1 p.m., the driver’s sedan slammed through a fence and onto a property near the corner of Islay and Osos streets. Emergency personnel arrived and treated the driver for minor injuries. The passenger in the car was not injured, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Police do not suspect DUI was a factor in the collision. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines