Driver crashes into house in San Luis Obispo

September 6, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A driver crashed a car into a house in San Luis Obispo on Friday.

Shortly before 1 p.m., the driver’s sedan slammed through a fence and onto a property near the corner of Islay and Osos streets. Emergency personnel arrived and treated the driver for minor injuries. The passenger in the car was not injured, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Police do not suspect DUI was a factor in the collision. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

