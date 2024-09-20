Firefighters battling house fire in Atascadero

September 20, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters are battling a fire at a home on Traffic Way in Atascadero on Friday afternoon.

At 1:26 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at the five-bedroom home located at 1950 Traffic Way, near Obispo Road in northern Atascadero. Smoke was visible from miles away.

CalCoastNews will provide updates as available.

