Firefighters battling house fire in Atascadero
September 20, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Firefighters are battling a fire at a home on Traffic Way in Atascadero on Friday afternoon.
At 1:26 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at the five-bedroom home located at 1950 Traffic Way, near Obispo Road in northern Atascadero. Smoke was visible from miles away.
CalCoastNews will provide updates as available.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines