Vandals, thieves target Santa Barbara City Council candidate

September 20, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Even though most campaign sessions are marred with thefts and vandalism of campaign signs, in the 2024 race for the Santa Barbara City Council District 1 seat, one candidate has reported approximately $4,000 in losses. [KEYT]

Councilwoman Alejandra Gutierrez recently reported 400 of the 500 yard signs she placed throughout the city had been stolen, while other signs were vandalized. Each yard sign costs $10.

In 2019, Gutierrez won a five-year term by only eight votes.

There are currently three candidates vying for the District 1 seat: Gutierrez, Wendy Santamaria, and Cruzito Cruz.

