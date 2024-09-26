Five injured in Santa Maria Courthouse bombing, suspect identified

September 25, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 20-year-old man injured five people on Monday morning when he exploded a bomb at the Santa Maria Courthouse. All the victims were treated and have since been released by the hospital.

Shortly after 8:35 a.m., Nathaniel McGuire of Santa Maria threw a bag at the screening station outside Department 9. The bag exploded.

McGuire then ran to the southeast parking lot where a court security officer, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputy and CHP officers stopped him as he tried to get in red sedan. McGuire, who was wearing body armor underneath a jacket, cursed and screamed about his innocence during his arrest.

McGuire was scheduled to appear in Department 9 on Monday for an arraignment on charges of possession of a loaded and concealed revolver that was not registered to him. In addition, investigators suspect McGuire started several recent arson fires.

Deputies booked McGuire in the Northern Branch Jail on charges of attempted murder, manufacturing an explosive device and use of an explosive device for attempted murder.

“Although this is an ongoing investigation and we are exploring all possible angles, at this point in time, we believe this to be a local incident committed by a local individual, with a local grievance stemming from his arrest,” Undersheriff Craig Bonner said. “We are not absolutely ruling out that there is something larger at play but at this time we believe this is a local matter that has been safely resolved and there are no outstanding community safety concerns.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information about McGuire that could assist in this investigation to contact the sheriff’s anonymous tip line at (805) 681-4171.

