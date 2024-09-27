Student made threats against junior high school in Paso Robles, arrested

September 26, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Law enforcement on Thursday arrested a 12-year-old student at Lewis Flamson Junior High School in Paso Robles who allegedly made threats against the school on social media.

After receiving a tip about a threat of violence targeting the junior high school on the social media platform Snapchat, both Paso Robles Police officers and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies responded to the school on Wednesday afternoon. Investigators quickly identified the student who posted the threat.

Investigators interviewed and subsequently placed the student under arrest for making criminal threats.

In addition, law enforcement determined there is no credible threat to the campus.

The Paso Robles Police Department encourages parents to speak with their children about the responsible use of social media, as well as the severity and the consequences of their words and the nature of what they post.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information about this incident to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

