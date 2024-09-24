Man fondles three young girls at Orcutt Dollar Tree, arrested

September 23, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Officers arrested a Santa Maria man last week who allegedly grabbed the buttocks of three young girls at the Orcutt Dollar Tree in August and September.

On Aug. 21, a caller reported a man had grabbed the buttocks of a 6-year-old girl at the Dollar Tree store located at 4869 S. Bradley Road in Orcutt. The suspect fled before deputies arrived.

On Sept. 13, received a second and third report a man had grabbed young girls, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl. In each case, the man fled before deputies arrived.

During their investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 20-year-old Angel Gabriel LopezRojas of Santa Maria. Deputies arrested LopezRojas on Sept. 19 and booked him in the Northern Branch Jail on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14 and child annoying.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with knowledge of additional crimes associated with LopezRojas to please contact Detective Brownlee at (805) 681-4150.

