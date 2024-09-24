Couple attempts to rob farmworkers, shoots at the workers

September 23, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A Santa Maria man and woman are in jail after they allegedly attempting to rob several farmworkers near Buellton last week.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, a man and woman went to a field on the 1000 block of Highway 246 and demanded several agriculture workers hand over their money. After the workers refused, the couple returned to their white BMW sedan and fired several gunshots into an unoccupied parked van.

Through their investigation, deputies identified the suspects as 29-year-old Stephanie Solis Garcia and 43-year-old Jason Matthew Zepeda. In the days that followed, deputies continued their investigation and secured a warrant for Garcia and Zepeda.

On Sunday, deputies located Garcia and Zepeda in Ventura in the white BMW. Deputies booked Garcia in the Main Jail on charges of attempted robbery and conspiracy. Zepeda was booked in jail on charges of robbery, vandalism, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence and conspiracy. Both suspects are being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

