Paso Robles police arrest teen with bear mace mistaken for gun

September 14, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police officers on Friday arrested a teen who reportedly had bear mace that was mistaken for a gun.

Shortly after 1 p.m., dispatchers sent Paso Robles officers to the area of Niblick Road and Country Club Drive, where it was reported that a male juvenile had a small, black handgun and was running after another juvenile. The school resource officer arrived in the area and located one of the juveniles, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

The male juvenile, who was a student from Liberty Continuation School, was known to police. He was cooperative with investigators.

Police determined the object believed to have been a firearm was a large canister of bear mace. Officers arrested the suspect for minor in possession of O.C. spray.

The other juvenile fled the scene before officers arrived.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Investigators ask that anyone who has information about the incident call the police department at (805) 237-6464 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 529-STOP.

