Paso Robles school district candidate accused of making racist remark

September 14, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A candidate for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District allegedly made a racist remark about his opponent, leading to anger in the community.

Shortly before a candidate forum at the KPRL radio station, candidates Lauren McCoy and Tim Gearhart were chatting in the lobby, in a conversation overheard by others. Gearhart told McCoy he had voted for her and that she was doing a good job, prompting McCoy to ask Gearhart why he was running against her.

Gearhart explained that seven of his racist neighbors asked him to run for office, according to McCoy and a witness to the conversation. McCoy is a black woman.

“It made me feel backwards,” McCoy said. “The whole goal is to move forward and overcome all of these adversities. I feel it is fine to have a preference about who they support, but when it comes down to rudeness and disgust because you do no like someone’s skin color, it is disgusting.”

Gearhart, a 77-year-old former board member who stepped down in 2022, said while it is correct that seven neighbors asked him to run, it was because of issues with traffic around Almond Acres Charter Academy.

“I never used the term racist,” Gearhart said. “I am not running because people do not want to have a black person on the board.”

