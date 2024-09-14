Goleta teacher charged with child molestation, missing

September 14, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A Goleta elementary teacher charged with sexually molesting a child failed to show up at court on Friday prompting the judge to issue a no-bail warrant for his arrest.

On July 12, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 54-year-old Steven Schapansky, a fifth and sixth grade teacher at Santa Barbara Charter School in Goleta. Schapansky allegedly hid cameras in mutiple places on and off school grounds. He quickly bailed out.

During the ongoing investigation, detectives identified Schapansky as the suspect in a child molestation case. On Sept. 6, deputies arrested Schapansky on a felony warrant. Deputies later booked the suspect in the Northern Branch Jail. He again posted bail and was released.

Schapansky’s family recently went to law enforcement asking them to find him, after they received possible suicidal text messages. It is suspected he may be in the Fresno area or headed for Yosemite National Park.

Investigators describe Schapansky as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen in the Fresno area riding a 2021 blue Honda Monkey motorcycle with California license plate 25H7377. There is currently a warrant for his arrest.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...