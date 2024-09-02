Pedestrian killed in incident on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo

September 1, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A pedestrian was killed in an incident with two vehicles on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo. Highway 101 northbound at Madonna Road is currently closed, according to the CHP.

Multiple agencies including the California Highway Patrol, San Luis Obispo Police Department and the SLO County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene.

CalCoastNews will provide updates on this fatal incident.

