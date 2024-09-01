Bob Jones Trail: bad planning, poor administration, government disfunction

September 1, 2024

OPINION by GORDON MULLIN

First, allow me to thank San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Debbie Arnold for her much valued service to our county. For 12 years you acted as a strong voice in support of conservative principles and we are all better off to have had you in your supervisorial seat fighting the good fight against the overreach of government. You will be missed.

But not by the Tribune. In the latest attack by the editorial board, “Debbie Arnold’s final legacy: Killing the dream of a bike path from SLO to the sea,” they once again castigate Ms. Arnold for the “far-right position” of protecting private property rights. So, let’s step back; what’s this all about?

For decades, bikers like me, heading to Avila Beach and South County, have pedaled out of town via the south end of Higuera Street till we cross under the 101 freeway, turn left on Orcutt Road and start on the Bob Jones Trail near the SLO Creek bridge. I’ve done it dozens (hundreds?) of times. As have thousands of other bikers. It works, it’s there, it’s safe and no additional tax dollars of mine is required.

Of course, the Tribune plays the danger card stating, “Cyclists pointed out how dangerous – even deadly- it is to ride on unprotected roads” as opposed to paths without traffic. Duh. That fact has not stopped the thousands of riders over the years using the existing route. Nor does it dissuade riders from pedaling on Highway 1, Los Osos Valley Road and the hundreds of back country roads that are sprinkled around the county, not to mention our city streets. So why mention it here?

The dream of another link to the Bob Jones Trail on the east side of Highway 101 has been tossed about for years.

The city, county and the state and multiple agencies have all gobbled up our tax dollars in support of the project. And, we’re now told, we’re close to the end. But then reality arose. A private landowner, holding title to a critical segment of the route has said no.

He’s not selling, at least at the price offered. The Tribune states, with certainty, that the landowner has been offered “ample compensation.” Evidentially not.

Additional sins of the landowner are that he “doesn’t even live there,” as if that should somehow mitigate his rights. Further, Ms. Arnold, states the Tribune, insists on “supporting one property’s owners dubious ‘right’ to hold on to a small piece of land.” As if the size of the property has any significance in eminent domain situations. It doesn’t.

This extension of the Bob Jones Trail has been in the works for years. Millions of dollars have been spent on the planning of this project and, oddly, no one at the front end had thought of asking the property owner the simple question, “How much to buy this piece of land?” And when the answer came back “Not for sale” it was disregarded by all.

Ponder this: For a decade or more this landowner has known that this project wants, nay, needs, his property. Everybody knew it.

So, if the various actors in this merry dance had asked the above question at the front end of the planning, perhaps there would have been a different outcome at this stage. But now, he knows that he holds the last piece of a very expensive puzzle in his hands alone. He no longer just owns a thin slice of land. Due to the mismanagement of the other players, he now holds the keys to the castle.

I’ve read his written comments to the county and he cites several legitimate concerns, which evidentially, have not been addressed to his satisfaction. Nonetheless, it’s his land to do with it as he wishes. One option is he can sell it, if the price is right. But he has consistently said no.

In my view, the fault here is squarely on the various entities, government and private, who ignored this obvious, self-created, dysfunctional, situation. They, all using our tax dollars to keep this dance alive, are the ones who should be castigated by the Tribune.

They are the entities who lacked the foresight to clarify, up front, what may need to be purchased. The fault in this situation does not lie with Ms. Arnold nor the landowner, but elsewhere- the planning agencies who got paid to plan but jumped over the obvious, final impediment.

I can hear the lament already, “but we’ve already spent X dollars. We can’t allow the time, effort and cost just go to waste?” So? I’d love to hear how much that X dollars is.

The Tribune states that Ms. Arnold refused “to apply a legitimate governmental function because she believes private property rights are sacrosanct above all else.” Note, we’re not talking about a freeway here. Step back and consider: If the county, or any other level of government can exercise the power of eminent domain to force a sale of one’s private property over a bike path, I’ll say it again – a bike path – then where is the limiting factor?

Can government randomly grab your home if they deem that a neighborhood “needs” a park?

I say no. Or at least, I hope not.

So, in January, let us bid farewell and thank you to one of the finest public servants I’ve known. She has fought against government overreach time and again and no doubt has built up a thick skin in the process yet it’s too bad that any public servant must run the Tribune’s editorial gauntlet if they don’t conform to their far-left inclinations.

Kudos to Ms. Arnold. You will be missed.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...