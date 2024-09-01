Front Page  »  

Bob Jones Trail: bad planning, poor administration, government disfunction

September 1, 2024

Gordon Mullin

OPINION by GORDON MULLIN

First, allow me to thank San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Debbie Arnold for her much valued service to our county. For 12 years you acted as a strong voice in support of conservative principles and we are all better off to have had you in your supervisorial seat fighting the good fight against the overreach of government. You will be missed.

But not by the Tribune.  In the latest attack by the editorial board, “Debbie Arnold’s final legacy: Killing the dream of a bike path from SLO to the sea,” they once again castigate Ms. Arnold for the “far-right position” of protecting private property rights. So, let’s step back; what’s this all about?

For decades, bikers like me, heading to Avila Beach and South County, have pedaled out of town via the south end of Higuera Street till we cross under the 101 freeway, turn left on Orcutt Road and start on the Bob Jones Trail near the SLO Creek bridge.  I’ve done it dozens (hundreds?) of times. As have thousands of other bikers. It works, it’s there, it’s safe and no additional tax dollars of mine is required.

Of course, the Tribune plays the danger card stating, “Cyclists pointed out how dangerous – even deadly- it is to ride on unprotected roads” as opposed to paths without traffic. Duh. That fact has not stopped the thousands of riders over the years using the existing route.  Nor does it dissuade riders from pedaling on Highway 1, Los Osos Valley Road and the hundreds of back country roads that are sprinkled around the county, not to mention our city streets. So why mention it here?

The dream of another link to the Bob Jones Trail on the east side of Highway 101 has been tossed about for years.

The city, county and the state and multiple agencies have all gobbled up our tax dollars in support of the project. And, we’re now told, we’re close to the end. But then reality arose.  A private landowner, holding title to a critical segment of the route has said no.

He’s not selling, at least at the price offered. The Tribune states, with certainty, that the landowner has been offered “ample compensation.” Evidentially not.

Additional sins of the landowner are that he “doesn’t even live there,” as if that should somehow mitigate his rights. Further, Ms. Arnold, states the Tribune, insists on “supporting one property’s owners dubious ‘right’ to hold on to a small piece of land.” As if the size of the property has any significance in eminent domain situations. It doesn’t.

This extension of the Bob Jones Trail has been in the works for years. Millions of dollars have been spent on the planning of this project and, oddly, no one at the front end had thought of asking the property owner the simple question, “How much to buy this piece of land?” And when the answer came back “Not for sale” it was disregarded by all.

Ponder this: For a decade or more this landowner has known that this project wants, nay, needs, his property. Everybody knew it.

So, if the various actors in this merry dance had asked the above question at the front end of the planning, perhaps there would have been a different outcome at this stage. But now, he knows that he holds the last piece of a very expensive puzzle in his hands alone. He no longer just owns a thin slice of land. Due to the mismanagement of the other players, he now holds the keys to the castle.

I’ve read his written comments to the county and he cites several legitimate concerns, which evidentially, have not been addressed to his satisfaction. Nonetheless, it’s his land to do with it as he wishes. One option is he can sell it, if the price is right. But he has consistently said no.

In my view, the fault here is squarely on the various entities, government and private, who ignored this obvious, self-created, dysfunctional, situation. They, all using our tax dollars to keep this dance alive, are the ones who should be castigated by the Tribune.

They are the entities who lacked the foresight to clarify, up front, what may need to be purchased. The fault in this situation does not lie with Ms. Arnold nor the landowner, but elsewhere- the planning agencies who got paid to plan but jumped over the obvious, final impediment.

I can hear the lament already, “but we’ve already spent X dollars. We can’t allow the time, effort and cost just go to waste?” So? I’d love to hear how much that X dollars is.

The Tribune states that Ms. Arnold refused “to apply a legitimate governmental function because she believes private property rights are sacrosanct above all else.” Note, we’re not talking about a freeway here. Step back and consider: If the county, or any other level of government can exercise the power of eminent domain to force a sale of one’s private property over a bike path, I’ll say it again – a bike path – then where is the limiting factor?

Can government randomly grab your home if they deem that a neighborhood “needs” a park?

I say no. Or at least, I hope not.

So, in January, let us bid farewell and thank you to one of the finest public servants I’ve known. She has fought against government overreach time and again and no doubt has built up a thick skin in the process yet it’s too bad that any public servant must run the Tribune’s editorial gauntlet if they don’t conform to their far-left inclinations.

Kudos to Ms. Arnold.  You will be missed.

 


I agree with several points Mr. Mullin makes, mainly that the County has mismanaged the planning process. Being somewhat familiar with the process of creating new active transportation corridors, sometimes the cart has to go in front of the horse. Meaning, that the feasibility studies and concept design have to be completed before money is spent to acquire rights-of-way. I don’t know what happened in this instance, but it looks like the cart got way in front of the horse.


I disagree on two points though. Firstly, the purpose of the Bob Jones trail is not intended for traditional cyclists. As an avid cyclist, I wouldn’t ride a meandering path when I have South Higuera and Ontario Rd. as an option. The Bob Jones trail is intended for recreational riders, joggers, walkers, families, etc., while providing safety from traffic. If you have ever been on the existing Bob Jones trail, you will find that is mainly used by families with little kids, lots of people walking their dogs, people jogging, etc. To that end, the Bob Jones city to sea trail would be a great asset for recreational purposes for generations to come.


Secondly, the notion that pedaling down South Higuera is already an acceptable option for bike riders (I am lumping Lycra wearing cyclists like me with moms/dads with kids in little bikes). South Higuera is one of the scariest places around to ride on (close second to Orcutt Road) due to the fact that there are several narrow sections and pinch points that put us very close to vehicular traffic moving at 55mph. No parent in their right mind would take their children on South Higuera (especially the section of road in question – the creek bridge crossing adjacent to the northbound 101 freeway entrance). The only way that using South Higuera would be viable is by reducing the vehicular traffic speed to 25mph and creating wider dedicated active transportation lanes. Can you imagine the community uproar at the suggestion of reducing the speed in that section of road (LOVR TO Avila Dr.) to 25mph? Even though local traffic could simply get on the 101 and travel 55/65mph, reducing the speed limit on South Higuera and Ontario Road would be DOA. Visualize a solution that would take only striping, signage and paint to implement, and that doesn’t need any new infrastructure. That almost makes too much sense. But car people (shockingly I also drive a car) must keep all country roads with 45/55 mph speed limits. So, without compromise, our wise bureaucrats device overly complex and expensive solutions to simple problems.


The trail would have more support if the county and city didn’t turn it over to the homeless…


Gordon Mullin has articulated a view that so many of us agree with, government here can function like a pernicious bully. I applaud Supervisor Arnold, she made te correct choice. The property belonged to a private individual, period. I personally would consider the Trib as an irrelevant left wing, partisan voice, void of legitimacy. Thank you Gordon.


When I was in Italy last year, I marveled at how the roads (with no bike lanes) were shared by cars, trucks, motorcycles and bicycles. It seems scary at first, but the Italians handled it like champs. And then I remembered a podcast where an expert was telling the audience about the number of pedestrian and bicycle deaths around the world. It turns out the US has a higher accident/death rate than the European countries, including Italy.


How could this be? My theory is that where there are no bike lanes, and pedestrians and bicyclists are mixed with motor vehicles, people are very aware and alert to dangers, and pay complete attention. On the contrary, in the US–in particular SLO–we baby the bicyclist and pedestrian with an absurd overkill of bike lanes, barriers and brightly painted pavement directing our every step or pedal. As a result, they pay less attention and have more accidents.


I’m not against bike lanes where they are easy to construct, or where a road is super-dangerous. Paint the line; if need be widen a street a bit. But destroying neighborhoods by taking away parking, erecting barriers, painting the payment with an assortment of florescent colors is overkill. And using eminent domain law to build a bike lane should not even be considered.


In recent years the cyclists have become more emboldened by the 3’ buffer law, to the point that on certain roads when they ride 2 or sometimes 3 abreast they have an expectation the motorist should cross double yellow so as not to come too close. It’s arrogant and extremely stupid behavior.


Hi copperhead. I am puzzled by motorists that are hesitant to cross a double yellow line on a road to give extra room to a cyclist when there is no on-coming traffic. I have been buzzed by a car at high speed on many occasions (solo riding, so nothing to do with riding 7 a breast or any version of cyclist illegally crowding the travel lane). Simply, I will be riding on the right side of the road, and a driver, either intentionally or unintentionally will go by very close when they could have easily moved over a few feet and put a couple of wheels over the double yellow line in instances where there is no one coming in the opposite direction. The double yellow is there to indicate that passing is not allowed. It doesn’t mean that you cannot depart from the travel lane to give another human being a little safety factor. 


Your theory is that cyclists here are hit by cars because there is too much infrastructure to keep them safe? And that cyclists bear the responsibility for cars hitting them? This sounds absurd, but I’m willing to listen.


-6

No, it creates an illusion of safety, where they are not as alert as they should be when riding.


Sloable…I don’t know where you visited, but I’ve ridden in Italy, as well as many other European countries, and hands down Italy is the scariest place to ride. The road infrastructure in Europe (especially between small cities/villages) is very similar from country to country where you often find narrow roads with no bike lanes and most often no shoulders. In most instances there is no option other than riding on the roadway with vehicles. In Italy, impatient and aggressive drivers prevail. In other countries, where the attitude towards cyclists is more embracing, riding seems much safer. So, in a way I agree that creating specialized infrastructure is a complex solution that is costly and can even create animosity towards bicycle riders. I wish we spent a lot more effort, time and money educating motorists and bicyclists alike to improve safety.


