California deemed a new center for political corruption

September 2, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

With numerous high-profile graft cases and public officials getting prosecuted, political analysts are noting that California has become a new center of political corruption in the United States. [DNYUZ]

Over the least 10 years, 576 public officials in California have been convicted on federal corruption charges, according to Justice Department reports. That total exceeds the number of cases in states better known for public corruption, including New York, New Jersey and Illinois.

While California has a much larger population than those states, the recent wave of corruption cases in the Golden State is attribution to much more than that, federal prosecutors say.

A heavy concentration of power at Los Angeles City Hall, the receding presence of local news media, a population that often tunes out local politics and a growing Democratic supermajority in California government have all helped insulate public officials from damage, political analysts said. Other factors include high levels of Chinese investment, particularly in real estate development, and large immigrant populations in California, particularly in the L.A. area, which often consist of largely marginalized communities that do not have the resources to closely monitor their politicians.

This week, ex-Los Angeles City Council member Jose Huizar was scheduled to surrender to prison, but the start of his sentence was delayed. When he does report to prison, Huizar will become the third recent Los Angeles City Council member to serve time on corruption charges. The takedown of corrupt council members has been part of a much larger effort in which federal prosecutors have charged staff aides, fundraisers, political consultants and real estate developers over an “extraordinary” recent wave of bribery and influence-peddling across California.

Two other ex-Los Angeles City Council members, Mitchell Englander and Mark Ridley-Thomas, were previously convicted of various corruption charges, as was the former head of L.A.’s Department of Water and Power. A fourth council member, Curren Price, is facing embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest charges.

FBI agents caught Huizar accepting $1.8 million worth of casino chips, luxury hotel stays, a liquor box full of cash and prostitutes from Chinese developers. Huizar pleaded guilty to racketeering, a charge often used in prosecuting organized crime or street gangs. The $1.8 million in bribes Huizar received was twice the amount that recently convicted New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez was charged with accepting.

A judge sentenced the ex-L.A. City Council member to 13 years in federal prison on tax evasion and racketeering charges.

“He was the King Kong of L.A. City Hall for many, many years,” Mack E. Jenkins, chief of the criminal division at the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles, told the court. “And with his fall, a lot of devastation was left in his wake.”

Huizar’s influence was greater than that of most other council members. His district included downtown L.A., where billions of dollars of foreign investment was transforming the skyline. Huizar also controlled the Planning and Land Use Management Committee that approves major developments all over Los Angeles.

“When you have that kind of power, pay-to play schemes run amok,” said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada, whose office has led many of the recent prosecutions in Los Angeles. “I wouldn’t call it ordinary what these folks did. It is extraordinary.”

In March, a jury convicted Raymond Chan, a former Los Angeles deputy mayor whom prosecutors called the architect of the Huizar conspiracy. Chan was also convicted on racketeering charges.

Huizar received the roughly $1.8 million in gifts from billionaire Chinese investor Wei Huang, owner of the development company Shen Zhen New World, according to the FBI investigation. Huang, who has also been indicted, is now a fugitive in China. Huang’s company was fined $4 million.

In all, more than 50 key political figures and executives in Los Angles and San Francisco have been convicted since 2019. Many more key figures have been investigated or resigned after allegations against them surfaced.

In San Francisco, many of the recent corruption cases surrounded the former Department of Public Works chief Mohammed Nuru, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to accepting gifts, including a tractor for his ranch outside the city, a Rolex watch and millions of dollars. The gifts came from various people with business before the city.

Florence Kong, the owner of a recycling company, pleaded guilty to offering some of the bribes in exchange for city contracts, while Zhang Li, a Chinese developer also accused of offering bribes, signed a deferred prosecution agreement.

 


Wow. That’s a lot of crime! But hardly surprising, given the amount of money that is at stake in California, the 4th largest economy in the world. But before designating this yet another “partisan issue”, I would point to the fact that much of this grift centers around development, an issue that BOTH parties encourage and benefit from. GOP supporters are often the first to blame the Dems for “blocking” the perceived economic opportunities of said development projects.


The good news is that these individuals are being prosecuted. I would point out, by a federal agency, during a Dem administration. I spent a large part of my formative years in the south, Louisianna to be precise, and a bit in Florida as well. This kind of crime was not only not prosecuted, but it was also considered business as usual. Not to mention the grifting that targeted the most vulnerable. The 10% tax on FOOD in Louisianna, for example. Pretty obvious who would be hurt by that. You couldn’t last long at all in government there, if you didn’t “play along”. From what I hear from those who are still there or pass thru, that has not changed.


How about looking at the situation from the angle of prosecution as a good thing? If you insist on making this a partisan issue, when I lived in “red” states, these crimes were never or almost never prosecuted. So, individuals being reported in California, which means that the crime is nowhere near as entrenched, is good, in my personal experience.


Corruption should be routed out, in all its forms, as soon as it is detected. There will always be those who try to get away with things. Just look to our current Supreme Court for an example of that. It is pulling the sheets off of it and routing out the perps, for the continuance of Rule of Law, that keeps us strong as a nation. I have lived where it was hidden and continues, and that is not preferable.


Cudos to the FBI for routing out these miscreants and cleaning house for us. Good to see them doing their job.


-6

“Over the least 10 years, 576 public officials in California have been convicted on federal corruption charges”, a drop in the bucket we have probably had at least that many in SLO county alone on the take in the last decade with less than 1% prosecuted


25
﻿