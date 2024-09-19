Racist comments and anti-Christian attacks do not belong in Paso Robles

September 19, 2024

OPINION by KENNEY ENNEY

Last week, I was saddened to hear about the latest attack against Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Trustee Laurene McCoy, after her challenger Tim Gearhart, told her that he is running against her because his racist neighbors didn’t like Laurene and convinced him to challenge her.

In a Facebook post I stated, “Gearhart should withdraw from the race for PRJUSD Area 5 Trustee!! In light of his comments regarding his motivation for entering the race (listen to KPRL interview), it is evident that his prejudices have no place in our school district. Repeated racist comments and anti-Christian attacks on Laurene McCoy over the past few years are a shameful stain on our community and show the lengths that his side is willing to go to keep Laurene D. McCoy off the board.

“I am calling on Tim Gearhart’s fellow candidates, Nathan Williams, Tracy Dauterman, and Adelita Hiteshute to join me in condemning Mr. Gearhart and calling for him to drop out of the race.”

In response, my opponent, Ms. Tracy Dauterman posted the following: “Hi Kenney, I am running my own race, and I barely know Mr. Gearhart. I stand against all forms of racism and even spoke about it at the school board meeting this past Tuesday evening when I presented a letter I circulated along with Netta Perkins last weekend. We gathered signatures calling for the school district to take consistent and meaningful disciplinary and preventative action in response to all of the forms of hate we’ve experienced recently and in the not so distant past (one of the incidents mentioned in the letter was the defacing of Laurene’s campaign sign). I am saddened to hear of this incident and will be reaching out personally to Laurene.”

Her call for “consistent and meaningful disciplinary and preventative action” against hate is an admirable goal, and I support it. However, if Ms. Dauterman truly intends to achieve this goal, one would expect her to publicly condemn Tim Gearhart for his statements. She has the opportunity right now to take “meaningful disciplinary and preventative action” against racism by calling for Mr. Gearhart to withdraw from the race, or by endorsing Laurene D. McCoy. Why gather signatures and write letters when she has the power to unilaterally take action in this instance?

Ms. Dauterman and her fellow Progressives have a history of gathering signatures as a form of action. In a Dec. 15, 2022 New Times article titled, “Appointed Paso school board member ousted with voter petition,” events leading up to my 2023 recall election were discussed.

The article stated, “The petition was organized by several Paso Robles parents, including Tracy Dauterman.” Ms. Dauterman disagreed with my stance on “transgenderism” and what I view as the over-sexualization of children in schools. Rather than engaging in conversation, she and others attempted to silence me by forcing me off the board.

The article continued and stated that “The special election would cost the school district $493,000, a cost that Dauterman called the ‘price of democracy.’”

In my case, Ms. Dauterman and her allies were willing to subject the community to a divisive and costly special election because they opposed my faith and values. Today, they make disingenuous platitudes in response to racist and anti-Christian attacks on Laurene D. McCoy for the same reasons. The refusal to take a stand against Mr. Gearhart and the ongoing targeting of Laurene D. McCoy by Ms. Dauterman and her supporters exposes their double standards.

Double standards are a growing concern, creating a dangerous point of division in our community. Whether it’s the blatant violation of the First Amendment rights of conservatives—allowing favored groups to display their flags on school property while prohibiting others—or calling for the end of hate speech while reposting hateful online comments mocking those with different values, the hypocrisy is clear. We cannot move forward as a community when those in power selectively enforce principles of fairness and equity.

If we are serious about rooting out racism, hate, and bigotry, it requires a consistent, unified stand—not silence when it’s politically convenient.

Kenney Enney is a Paso Robles Joint Unified School District trustee.

