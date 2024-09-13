Restaurant employee allegedly stabs, kills bartender in Pismo Beach

September 13, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Correction: The original time and date provided were inaccurate and have been corrected.

An employee at Giuseppe’s in Pismo Beach allegedly killed the restaurant’s bartender on Wednesday.

Shortly after 9 p.m., an employee named Andrew allegedly stabbed a bartender named Johnny on the 1200 block of Price Street, about a four minute walk from the restaurant. Johnny died at the scene.

Andrew then drove southbound on Highway 101 towards Ventura County, where he attempted suicide. Andrew survived. He is recovering at a hospital, and expected to be arrested for murder after he is released.

CalCoastNews will provide updates as they become available.

