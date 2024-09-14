Nipomo woman killed in crash near Santa Margarita identified

September 14, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The CHP has identified the Nipomo woman killed in a crash on Highway 58 near Santa Margarita early Thursday morning as Trista Loftus, 22.

Shortly before 1 a.m., Loftus crashed a 1997 Ford F-150 on Highway 58 east of Highway 229. The F-150 overturned, and the crash pinned the Nipomo woman inside the pickup truck, according to the CHP.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and extricated Loftus. An ambulance transported her to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center. She died of her injuries upon arrival at the hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Investigators said speed appeared to have been the main cause of the crash. Distracted driving was not believed to have been a factor.

Loftus was not wearing a seatbelt, which likely contributed to the fatal injuries she suffered. It is thus far unknown if alcohol or drugs factored into the crash, the CHP says.

