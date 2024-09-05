San Luis Obispo County Chimineas Fire burns 1,200 acres

September 4, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The Chimineas Fire in southern San Luis Obispo County has burned 1,200 acres as of Wednesday evening. Firefighters have achieved 50% containment.

At 9:20 a.m., a caller reported the fire burning at Chimineas Ranch Road in an area north off Highway 166 and west of the Carrizo Plain National Monument. There have been no injuries and no structures burned.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In northern San Luis Obispo County, residents are noticing smoke from the Boone Fire in Fresno County.

The Boone Fire, which was first reported shortly after noon on Tuesday, has burned 12,200 acres and is 5% contained.

