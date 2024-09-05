Semi trucks crash on Highway 46 in Paso Robles

September 4, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

One semi truck rear ended another semi truck on Highway 46 in Paso Robles on Wednesday evening, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a caller reported the crash at the intersection of Highway 46 and Whitley Gardens Drive. One of the drivers was trapped in their truck.

Both westbound lanes were temporarily blocked with officers diverting traffic through the center divide.

