San Luis Obispo Superior Court cuts hours, budget cuts

September 5, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

If you’re needing to file a document or seek assistance at the San Luis Obispo Superior Court, expect longer lines and shorter hours after the state cut funding while operational costs have soared.

Starting this week, staff will only answer phone calls between 9 a.m. and noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The clerk office counters will be open from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

“While the court will strive to offer the best services possible, court users should expect delayed or reduced service because of reduced staffing and other operational cuts,” according to a court announcement. “Longer lines at clerk’s office windows as well as delays in call center response time and legal document processing are anticipated.”

