San Luis Obispo welcomes students arriving to attend Cal Poly

September 17, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Cal Poly students are moving in this week. Cal Poly and the City of San Luis Obispo are working together to help returning and new students become quickly integrated into the community. Fall quarter enrollment is approximately 22,900 students, with more than 8,600 students living on campus.

“It’s always exciting to welcome new and returning Cal Poly students to our community, as they contribute greatly to the vibrancy of San Luis Obispo,” said City Manager Whitney McDonald. “As Cal Poly students settle in, the city will continue collaborating with university leaders, our year-round residents, the Cal Poly community, and local business owners to support a positive start to the academic year.”

City officials look forward to the significant contributions Cal Poly will have on the community this academic year. Cal Poly is a major economic engine on California’s Central Coast, according to a recent report by REACH that assessed the economic impact of Cal Poly.

Across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, its annual economic contribution is estimated at $2.6 billion, according to the report. “Considering factors most closely related to enrollment, the impact works out to $41,380 per student.”

