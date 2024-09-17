One person injured in two-car crash in San Luis Obispo
September 16, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
One person was injured in a two-car crash in San Luis Obispo on Monday evening.
Shortly after 7 p.m., two black cars crashed at the intersection of Higuera and South streets. First responders transported one driver with minor injuries to a local hospital.
Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
