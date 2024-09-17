Two trucks crash on the Cuesta Grade near Santa Margarita

September 17, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A semi-truck and a box truck crashed on northbound Highway 101 on the Cuesta Grade south of Santa Margarita on Tuesday morning, snarling traffic for miles.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., a caller reported the crash near the top of the Cuesta Grade. The body of the box truck separated from the cab, spilling contents across two lanes of traffic, according to the CHP.

One driver incurred injuries in the crash. More information is not currently available.

The crash caused traffic to backup to Old Stage Coach Road.

