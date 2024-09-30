Suspected arsonist in Santa Barbara County fire arrested

September 30, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County Fire investigators arrested a suspected arsonist in the Ridge Fire, a wildfire fire burning near the Hollister Ranch.

Investigators announced Sunday the arrest of a man on arson charges. The investigation is ongoing.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, a caller reported the fire burning near Cuarta Road.The fire was reported to have grown to 30 to 40 acres on Sunday morning, though the size was reduced to 17 acres on Sunday afternoon.

The blaze is currently 20% contained.

