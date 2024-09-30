Dark money donations fund opposition to Morro Bay measure

September 30, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The committee opposed to Morro Bay Measure A-24 recently received three large dark-money donations in less than a week. Measure A-24 is focused on stopping the industrialization of the Morro Bay waterfront by requiring voter approval for certain land use designations.

The Committee against Morro Bay Initiative Measure A-24 accepted two large donations – one for $26,000 on Sept. 22 and the other for $22,800 on Sept. 25 – from a Delaware-based political nonprofit that is not required to disclose its donors. The Local Jobs and Economic Development Fund out of Dover, Delaware primarily donated to groups focused on training and supporting issue campaigns in 2022, the year it was founded.

Another out of state group, Green Light America, donated $7,000 on Sept. 28 to the Committee against Morro Bay Initiative Measure A-24. Green Light America is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that “exists to support local groups and volunteers who want to get utility-scale clean energy projects built in their communities.” It donated through Green Light Action, a political action committee.

In an interesting twist, the no on Measure A-24 campaign has mailed multiple fliers claiming that voting no on the measure secures local control of the waterfront. Currently, the five-member Morro Bay City Council is tasked with making land-use decisions regarding the waterfront.

If passed, however, Measure A-24 would require a public vote to change certain land use designations along the waterfront.

Citizens for Estero Bay Preservation, a group of Morro Bay residents focused on preserving the city’s coastline for the community and tourists, collected the signatures required to put Measure A-24 on the ballot.

In its last 460 financial disclosure filing for donations through Sept. 21, the Committee against Morro Bay Initiative Measure A-24 reported $19,646 in donations. Since receiving the three large dark money donations, the no campaign has collected $75,445 in donations.

The group supporting Measure A-24, Citizens For Estero Bay Preservation Measure A-24, has collected $10,222 in donations, according to its 460 filing for donations through Sept. 1.

Vistra, a Texas-based energy company, has plans to construct and operate a 600-megawatt battery storage facility on approximately 24 acres of a roughly 70-acre property that used to house the Morro Bay Power Plant. Multiple local residents have voiced concerns the facility will endanger the public while negatively impacting tourism and the fishing industry,

Last year, the federal government auctioned off three offshore wind energy sites located between 20 and 30 miles off the coast near Morro Bay.

While the wind farm components will be manufactured out of area, multiple agencies are working to identify the best ports to assemble the parts, after which the windmills will be towed out to sea. Dock sizes at the proposed ports range from 30 to 400 acres.

While many residents are not opposed to the planned off-shore wind farms northwest of Morro Bay, they are concerned that on-shore support systems could negatively impact the community and tourism. The passage of Measure A-24 would also likely delay or curtail any plans to build an industrial wharf in Morro Bay.

