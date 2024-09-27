Front Page  »  

Three power outages impacting San Luis Obispo County residents

September 27, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

More than 600 PG&E customers lost power in San Luis Obispo County on Friday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m., 203 PG&E customers located north of the Paso Robles airport and east of San Miguel lost power. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 2:50 p.m. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

In rural Templeton along both sides of Highway 46, at 6:45 a.m, 284 PG&E customer lost power. The cause of the outage is under investigation. The utility estimates the power will be turned back on by 2:50 p.m.

Shortly before 8 a.m., PG&E shut off the power to 117 customers in an area south of Shandon to perform maintenance work. PG&E plans to turn the power back on by 4 p.m.

 


Loading...
Subjects:     
Related:


2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

This is the norm in parts of Mexico where there is not enough delivery system including for water. Less infrastructure and more customers can yield a bigger profit.

In Mexico where public works is underfunded, the next subdivision promises to make the upgrades but it never happens so everyone takes their turn for power and water. Say what you will but planned outage can be just an excuse for not enough. Just love those electric vehicles and don’t forget to use less water so more homes can be constructed.


1

If we can’t keep the lights on we need an overhaul or our states leadership… every week another outage….


1
﻿