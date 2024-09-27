Three power outages impacting San Luis Obispo County residents

September 27, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

More than 600 PG&E customers lost power in San Luis Obispo County on Friday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m., 203 PG&E customers located north of the Paso Robles airport and east of San Miguel lost power. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 2:50 p.m. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

In rural Templeton along both sides of Highway 46, at 6:45 a.m, 284 PG&E customer lost power. The cause of the outage is under investigation. The utility estimates the power will be turned back on by 2:50 p.m.

Shortly before 8 a.m., PG&E shut off the power to 117 customers in an area south of Shandon to perform maintenance work. PG&E plans to turn the power back on by 4 p.m.

