Rollover crash on Highway 101 north of San Luis Obispo

September 27, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A rollover crash on Highway 101 north of San Luis Obispo on Friday afternoon is blocking traffic in both southbound lanes. CHP officers are diverting traffic along the side of the highway.

Shortly after 2:25 p.m., a caller reported a car on its roof on southbound Highway 101 near Fox Hollow Road. Officers arrived to find the driver out of the vehicle. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Two other vehicles, a silver Toyota and a dark blue or grey Prius, were involved in the collision.

