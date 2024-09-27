Santa Maria Courthouse bomber planned to kill judge, deputies

September 27, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN and KAREN VELIE

The 20-year-old man who set off a bomb injuring five people at the Santa Maria Courthouse had planned to kill a judge and several deputies, according to a federal complaint filed Thursday.

Nathaniel McGuire went to the courthouse on Wednesday morning intending to murder the deputies working at the security desk near Department 9. McGuire threw a bag containing a bomb at the security desk while yelling “Liberty or Death,” McGuire told law enforcement following his arrest.

McGuire then ran back to his red Ford Mustang to get a shotgun, a lever action rifle, and Molotov cocktails. McGuire’s plan was to go back to the courthouse and kill the judge in Department 9.

In the southeast parking lot next to the Ford Mustang, a court security officer, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputy and CHP officers stopped the suspect. During his arrest, ammunition fell from his pockets.

McGuire, who was wearing body armor underneath a jacket, yelled that the government had taken his guns and that everyone needed to fight, rise up, and rebel.

A deputy spotted ammunition, a flare gun and a box of fireworks inside the vehicle. Authorities searched the car and found a shotgun, a rifle, more ammunition, a suspected bomb, and 10 Molotov cocktails.

The suspect said he had a package of gun powder and a semi-complete explosive device at his residence. He had purchased nails from a Home Depot on Monday.

During a search of McGuire’s home, law enforcement found an empty can with nails glued to the outside, a duffel bag containing matches, black powder, used and unused fireworks, and papers that appeared to be recipes for explosive material.

“Based on the training and experience of the on-scene bomb technician, each of these materials can be used to make and/or ignite improvised explosive devices,” according to the federal complaint.

On his laptop, McGuire wrote a list of grievances and goodbyes to his family and friends, the suspect told investigators.

McGuire was scheduled to appear in Department 9 on the day of the bombing for an arraignment on charges of possession of a loaded and concealed revolver that was not registered to him. In addition, investigators suspect McGuire started several recent arson fires.

Following the bombing, the Santa Maria Courthouse was temporarily shut down. The courthouse is scheduled to resume operations on Sept. 29.

Federal prosecutors charged McGuire on Thursday. McGuire is expected to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

The complaint includes one charge: Malicious damage to a building by means of an explosive. If convicted, McGuire faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of 40 years. It is likely additional charges will be filed against McGuire.

“This defendant’s alleged misconduct was chilling,” said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada. “Not only did he injure five people and traumatize many more, but he possessed a cache of weapons that would have allowed him to wreak even greater destruction had he not been stopped. Attacks on our courts, law enforcement officers, and other public servants are unacceptable, and it is critical that those who carry out such assaults be prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, but it requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...