Atascadero police seek help identifying fraud suspects
October 24, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
The Atascadero Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two possible fraud suspects.
Both women recently went into the Vons grocery store on Creston Road, where the alleged fraud occurred. The women have been spotted together on mutiple occasions.
Investigators ask that anyone who can identify either of the suspects call (805) 461-5051, select option 0, and reference case number 24-1798.
“We always appreciate our community’s support in identifying individuals and keeping crime off of our streets,” the department posted on Facebook.
