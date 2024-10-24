Atascadero police seek help identifying fraud suspects

October 24, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The Atascadero Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two possible fraud suspects.

Both women recently went into the Vons grocery store on Creston Road, where the alleged fraud occurred. The women have been spotted together on mutiple occasions.

Investigators ask that anyone who can identify either of the suspects call (805) 461-5051, select option 0, and reference case number 24-1798.

“We always appreciate our community’s support in identifying individuals and keeping crime off of our streets,” the department posted on Facebook.

