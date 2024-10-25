Templeton Italian restaurant closing after 15 years

October 25, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

After 15 years in business, Griff’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Templeton is shutting down this week.

During the pandemic, many restaurants grappled with financial issues because of closures. Following the closures, many families hit hard by inflation stopped dining out as often as they did before.

While multiple restaurants throughout San Luis Obispo County have closed since the pandemic, family restaurants such as Griff’s Bistro and Pizzeria have noted the largest declines in patronage.

