CHP seeks help finding Nipomo hit-and-run driver

October 3, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo CHP is seeking the public’s help to solve a hit-and-run crash in Nipomo on Sept. 17.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., a motorcycle and vehicle a vehicle collided on Tefft Street near Highway 101. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene.

During their investigation, CHP officers discovered video footage of the fleeing vehicle, which appears to be a late model Honda, dark blue or black in color. The vehicle would have right rear damage.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about the crash or the driver call Sergeant David Reed (805) 594-8703.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...