Alleged Santa Maria arsonist filmed firefighters battling blaze

October 2, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

After allegedly setting a commercial building on fire in Santa Maria on Tuesday, a 33-year-old man came back and filmed firefighters extinguishing the blaze.

Shortly after midnight, a caller reported a fire burning at a vacant commercial building on the 1900 block of S. Broadway. A man arrived and videotaped firefighters battling the blaze. The building was a total loss.

While working to determine the cause of the first fire, investigators discovered a second fire that had ignited around the same time but extinguished itself behind an occupied convenience store just south of the initial fire.

Later that morning, at approximately 2:35 a.m., officers received reports of vandalism at a commercial property in the 1600 block of S. Broadway, where a large storefront window had been shattered.

While reviewing video surveillance footage, officers identified the vandalism suspect as Martin Rodriguez, a resident of Santa Maria. Rodriguez was located shortly afterwards loitering near the scene of the earlier fire, and was arrested for vandalism. He was the same man spotted earlier recording the actions of first responders.

Officers booked Rodriguez in the Santa Barbara County Jail on felony vandalism charges.

After interviewing witnesses, video canvassing, and a thorough crime scene investigation, officers determined there was probable cause to charge Rodriguez for both the arson that damaged the vacant commercial building and the arson at the nearby convenience store.

Rodriguez remains in jail without bail on both arson and vandalism charges.

