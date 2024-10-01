Constituent questions SLO County Supervisor Paulding’s choices

October 1, 2024

OPINION by ADAM VERDIN

An open letter to San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Jimmy Paulding:

Given the public nature of your endorsement of Charles Varni for the Oceano Community Services District (OCSD), in the form of a letter being disseminated door to door in Oceano and Halcyon, I decided to address my concerns in a public forum as well. While I understand your personal friendship with Mr. Varni, I urge you to reconsider this endorsement in light of his troubling behavior and the risks his leadership poses to our community.

Unethical behavior and poor judgment

As one example, recently an email surfaced showing Mr. Varni conspiring with an individual convicted of embezzlement to undermine his political opponent, Shirley Gibson. It’s concerning that Mr. Varni would align himself with someone with a criminal history to damage his opponent. This raises serious doubts about his judgment and character—traits essential for public office. Supporting someone with such a record not only reflects poorly on him but also on those who endorse him, especially when the trust of our community is at stake.

A divisive record

Mr. Varni’s leadership has consistently been divisive, alienating those who disagree with him and contributing to high turnover among key OCSD staff. His combative style has deepened rifts when Oceano needs unity. His pattern of divisive behavior is evident not only in his role at the OCSD but also in his past leadership positions. From his contentious activism in Santa Maria to his fractious leadership of the now-defunct Oceano Advisory Council, Mr. Varni has shown a pattern of divisive leadership. I urge you or your staff to examine his public record—there are numerous documented instances of his counterproductive behavior.

Governance and trust

His opposition to the fire tax, which he framed as an equity issue, was filled with misinformation and undermined public safety. His stance misled residents and weakened the foundation for future negotiations, jeopardizing both the safety and economic resilience of the community. The loss of key assets—including buildings and revenue streams—are not “misinformation” as you claim, but rather a harsh reality of poor judgment.

Shirley Gibson: The right choice

In contrast, Shirley Gibson has earned widespread support across the community. Her endorsements include former Oceano CSD General Manager Paavo Ogren, FCFA Fire Chief (retired) Stephen Lieberman, Arroyo Grande Mayor Caren Ray Russom, former Fourth District Supervisor Lynn Compton, Lucia Mar School Board President Colleen Martin, and Arroyo Grande City Council Members Kristin Barneich and Lan George.

While Mr. Varni has only your endorsement thus far, Shirley’s support reflects a broad community consensus that she is the trusted leader Oceano needs. Local business owners and agricultural leaders, including John Taylor, the Loomis family, Mr. Lopez of La Tapatia, Rapp Farms, the Hayashi Brothers, Stan Ikeda, and Rock and Roll Diner, also back Shirley. Her proven ability to listen, collaborate, and work with diverse voices is exactly what Oceano requires.

Your responsibility as supervisor

As a public official, your responsibility is to the residents of South County and the county as a whole. Your endorsement should reflect the broader public interest, not a personal relationship. Many of the priorities you mention are not within the purview of the OCSD. This raises further confusion about why you chose to recommend him for a role largely based on issues outside the OCSD’s authority. Supporting leadership that fosters division and poor governance risks undermining progress across the broader community.

I encourage you to join the many informed civic and business leaders who have experienced working directly with both Mr. Varni and Shirley. They support Shirley because they recognize her as the right choice for a united and thriving Oceano.

Adam Verdin is South County resident, small business owner, and community volunteer.

