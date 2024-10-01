This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

October 1, 2024

By CalCoastNews Staff

The Paso Robles City Council will meet on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

Over multiple months, Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis has rarely been on the job during extended leaves of absence allegedly related to health issues. On one occasion, he left a council meeting in an ambulance during a stressful meeting, though he only stayed at the hospital for a short time.

The city recently confirmed Lewis is on an extended paid medical leave.

Under item R-1 on the agenda, the city council is slated to appoint Chris Huot, who has been filling in for Lewis during his many absences, as interim city manager at a gross base salary of $247,033. The council is also planning on making the salary increase retroactive to when Huot first began performing the job of city manager. In addition, the city plans to provide Huot a car allowance of $230.77 each completed pay period and other benefits.

Under agenda item Q-2, Tobin James is seeking city council approval to construct a mixed-use building with 3,400 square feet of commercial space including a wine-tasting room, 16 hotels rooms, eight residential units, and 21 parking spaces at 1745 Spring Street.

Staff is recommending the city council approve zoning changes, permits and a development plan for the project which is expected to increase city transient occupancy and sales tax revenues.

The Pismo Beach City Council will meet on Oct. 1 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

As part of the James Way beautification project, staff is recommending the city council approve the purchase of four concrete benches with plans to select local artists to paint the benches, under item 12-a on the agenda.

The goal of the project is to enhance the vibrancy of the corridor and highlight the creativity of local artists. If approved, the benches will take approximately six to eight weeks for shipment, with the call for artists occurring simultaneously. The total cost for four benches, art work and sealer is $22,000 or $5,500 each.

The San Luis Obispo City Council will meet on Oct. 1 at 5:30 p.m. in its council chambers.

As required by city policy, once a year the city council reviews staff’s end of the fiscal year budget report. Preliminary results show that all major funds ended the year in good financial standing.

Sales tax, business tax, cannabis tax and gas tax revenues all fell short of their budgeted amounts, according to item 7-c on the agenda.

Even so, overall revenues exceeded expectations primarily because of a nearly $400,000 overage in franchise fees. Park and recreation fees were also nearly $400,000 over budget.

The Los Osos Community Services District Board will meet on Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. in the board room.

After a Los Osos Community Services District election information blunder, the district board will be making recommendations for two new directors to be seated to the five member board under item 3-a on the agenda.

In the run-up to the Nov. 5 election candidate filing deadlines, the Los Osos district website mistakenly informed potential candidates that the nomination period would be extended if the incumbents had not filed by Aug. 9 and that the period would remain open until Aug. 14. Two potential candidates, longtime Los Osos residents Richard Hubbard and Julie Tacker. attempted to sign up with the San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder’s Office during the advertised extended filing period and both were told there was no extension because there were no incumbents.

The Los Osos district board is scheduled on Thursday to select the two candidates they want to recommend the SLO County Board of Supervisors appoint to the open positions, during what could be a contentious meeting.

The San Simeon Community Services District will meet on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. in the Coast Unified Boardroom.



The Templeton Community Services District will meet on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...