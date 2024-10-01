Los Osos CSD’s plan to remedy election blunder

October 1, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The Los Osos Community Services District Board of Directors plans to select two candidates on Thursday for two seats on the board, an action needed to correct its earlier election information blunder.

The Los Osos CSD website mistakenly informed potential candidates that the nomination period would be extended if the incumbents did not file by Aug. 9 and that the period would remain open until Aug. 14. Two potential candidates, longtime Los Osos residents Richard Hubbard and Julie Tacker, attempted to file papers with the San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder’s Office during the advertised extended filing period and both were told there was no extension because there were no incumbents.

In 2022, the Los Osos CSD reorganized the community into districts under the California Voting Rights Act requirements to address disadvantaged demographics. Because board members Marshall Ochylski and Troy Gatchell were elected in 2020 in an at-large election, their terms ending in 2024 did not define them as “incumbents.”

The Los Osos CSD board initially attempted to rectify the matter by appointing two people to the vacant seats. However, the SLO County Board of Supervisors is charged with making the appointment, according to the election code.

The Los Osos district board is permitted to promote its chosen candidates. On Thursday, the board is scheduled to select two candidates for recommendation to the SLO County Board of Supervisors.

There are three candidates running for each open seat.

District 3 candidates:

Julie Tacker

Jeff Edwards

Tom Cross

District 5 candidates:

Richard Hubbard

Patrick McGibney

David Cheney

In her application, Tacker notes that if the information on the district website had been accurate, the Los Osos CSD would not be taking applications or making recommendations.

In November, the SLO County Board of Supervisors will make their selection.

