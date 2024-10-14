Front Page  »  

Man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash in rural nipomo

October 14, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 20-year-old man is charged with manslaughter following a fatal accident in rural Nipomo early Sunday Monday, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a single vehicle crash blocked the southbound lanes of Highway 101 north of Highway 166. As a result of the crash, southbound traffic stalled in the area.

An intoxicated Dylan River Lossing of Orcutt was headed southbound when he crashed into a 30-year-old Santa Maria man’s Nissan Altima. The force knocked the Nissan into a GMC Sierra driven by Leticia Fernandez, who suffered minor injuries.

Lossing’s vehicle continued southbound crashing into a Chrysler Pacifica driven by Trisha Norris, who was not injured.

Emergency personnel transported the 30-year-old Santa Maria man to Mariam Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Officers arrested lossing, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of manslaughter and driving under the influence. He remains in custody with his bail set at $100,000.

 

 


Loading...
Subjects:         
Related:


1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

As a former drunkard, I appeal to anyone out there who is a slave to alcohol, PLEASE! If you are going to start your day with it or if you throughout your day are going to contend with it, make sure that for any reason, you don’t have to get into your vehicle and drive. (Uber/Lyft)

Life is precious. It is fleeting. To get behind the wheel of a 2 ton object and propel yourself down the road while intoxicated is just not worth the cost of 2 things.

Your life. Or the life of an innocent life. Which will have an impact on the lives of all involved forever.


2
﻿