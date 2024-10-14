Man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash in rural nipomo

October 14, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 20-year-old man is charged with manslaughter following a fatal accident in rural Nipomo early Sunday Monday, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a single vehicle crash blocked the southbound lanes of Highway 101 north of Highway 166. As a result of the crash, southbound traffic stalled in the area.

An intoxicated Dylan River Lossing of Orcutt was headed southbound when he crashed into a 30-year-old Santa Maria man’s Nissan Altima. The force knocked the Nissan into a GMC Sierra driven by Leticia Fernandez, who suffered minor injuries.

Lossing’s vehicle continued southbound crashing into a Chrysler Pacifica driven by Trisha Norris, who was not injured.

Emergency personnel transported the 30-year-old Santa Maria man to Mariam Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Officers arrested lossing, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of manslaughter and driving under the influence. He remains in custody with his bail set at $100,000.

