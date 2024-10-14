Pismo Beach police arrest man with loaded ghost gun

October 14, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

During a routine traffic stop, Pismo Beach police arrested a 20-year-old man for having a concealed, loaded ghost gun on Saturday afternoon.

After pulling over the vehicle, an officer noticed a passenger was not wearing his seat belt. Officers then discovered Miguel Angel VargaSolmeda was in possession of a loaded, un-serialized semiautomatic handgun—commonly known as a “ghost gun.”

Officers arrested VargaSolmeda for having a concealed weapon, for carrying a loaded firearm, for having an un-serialized gun and for not wearing his seatbelt. He remains in the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.

