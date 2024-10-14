Multi-plaintiff lawsuit planned against San Luis Obispo developer

October 14, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Owners in a community of new homes with alleged structural defects, including leaking windows, black mold, doors that don’t shut properly, huge holes in walls and flooding issues signed up to participate in a multi-plaintiff lawsuit against the builder of a large development in San Luis Obispo.

Several weeks ago, attorneys with the Los Angeles-based law firm of Engstrom, Lipscomb, & Lack met with homeowners in San Luis Ranch, a large mixed-use development. Several of the attorneys helped victims from Hinkley and Kettleman cities in a case made famous by the Erin Brockovich story.

More than a dozen homeowners have already retained the firm, which is working on a contingency basis.

Located across from Laguna lake, San Luis Ranch is advertised as a neighborhood that “embraces the natural relationship between farming and sustainable, healthy living.” The picturesque homes sit a few feet from neighbors with walking trails winding behind.

Despite the appearance, many of the homes have serious structural defects. Several new homeowners say issues with mold and rodents have created health hazards, issues they claim Coastal Community Builders and the City of San Luis Obispo appear to be ignoring.

The question is not how did the homes pass inspections, but were the homes inspected?

One of the plaintiffs, Gina Biegel, closed on and moved into her home in Dec. 2021. The home did not have a certificate of occupancy until Jan. 18, 2022. The certificate certifies that a newly constructed residential building has been inspected for compliance with the California Building Standards Code and local ordinances.

Even more concerning is the inspection dates city staff provided. For example, staff reports someone completed a sprinkler and a hydro test at Biegel’s home on Jan. 18, 2022, a day that no one from the city was at her home, Biegel said.

For decades, San Luis Obispo Councilwoman JanMarx appears to have had a love-hate relationship with the former Dalidio Ranch, now known as San Luis Ranch. In 2000, Marx helped launch a political campaign to stop Dalido’s proposed project, which included 60 residential units, arguing it should remain farmland.

And while Marx claimed she was part of a grassroots effort to protect farmland, state regulators later determined the campaign was funded by a pair of downtown developers working to stop competing development.

In Oct. 2010, the California Fair Political Practices Commission levied $80,000 in fines against developers Tom and Jim Copeland, and banker David Booker for committing 16 campaign violations in their secretive battle against Dalidio’s project.

The three-year FPPC investigation into the funneling of cash and gifts to the campaigns to stop Dalidio’s proposed development revealed Marx was part of the illicit effort.

In 2013, Dalidio abandoned his plans to develop his farm, which he sold to Gary Grossman of Coastal Community Builders.

Unlike Dalidio’s project, Grossman’s planned development consistently overcame regulatory hurdles. Previously, the San Luis Obispo County Airport Land Use Commission set limits restricting the plans of developers, like Grossman, who sought to build high-density housing on the city’s southern edge.

The SLO City Council voted unanimously in 2014 to instruct staff to begin working on development agreements with Grossman, with Mayor Marx saying she did not want to rehash the controversy.

On Jan. 13, 2022, Marx and her husband Steve purchased a home in the San Luis Ranch development for $707,000. Marx, who has not joined the proposed multi-plaintiff suit, said her “house is just wonderful.”

