Man dies in fiery crash near Buellton

October 2, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 36-year-old man died in a fiery crash on Highway 154 near Buellton on Monday evening, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Nicholas Johnson was headed westbound on Highway 154 when the Hyundai he was driving veered of the road, went down a dirt embankment, collided with a tree and came to rest at the bottom of the embankment. The vehicle then burst into flames.

Johnson died at the scene.

Investigators ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call the CHP at (805) 691-6160.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...