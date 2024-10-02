Paso Robles City Counsel appoints Huot interim city manager
October 2, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
The Paso Robles City Council on Tuesday appointed acting City Manager Chris Huot to serve as interim city manager.
City Manager Ty Lewis is currently on an extended paid leave of absence related to health issues. On one occasion, he walked out of a stressful council meeting and got into an ambulance, though he only stayed at the hospital for a short time.
On Tuesday, the counsel agreed to pay Huot a gross base salary of $247,033, which matches Lewis’ pay. In addition, the city plans to provide Huot a car allowance of $230 each completed pay period and other benefits.
