Elderly Santa Maria man dies in crash

October 1, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 74-year-old Santa Maria man died and his 76-year-old wife suffered major injuries in a crash on Highway 101 in northern Santa Barbara County on Monday.

At about 12:30 p.m., Kathleen Palmer was driving a 2016 Audi northbound on Highway 101 just north of Highway 154. For an unknown reason, the Audi veered off the highway and down a dirt embankment.

The vehicle overturned and eventually came to a rest at the bottom of the embankment, according to the CHP.

Responders pronounced Doug Palmer dead at the scene of the crash. A helicopter airlifted Kathleen Palmer to Marian Regional Medical Center.

The CHP is investigating the crash. Investigators request that anyone who has information about the crash contact the Buellton Area CHP at (805) 691-6160.

