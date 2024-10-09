Man invades home in San Luis Obispo, rapes 13-year-old girl

October 8, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 29-year-old man allegedly broke into a home in San Luis Obispo where he raped a 13-year-old girl last month. SLO officers arrested Sosimo Gonzalez De Jesus on Oct. 4.

On the morning of Sept. 20, Gonzalez De Jesus broke into the the victim’s home through a window, and took the 13-year-old girl, who was known to the suspect, from her bed and sexually assaulted her in a bathroom. He then left the property.

SLO police detectives located the suspect by posing as the victim via a smartphone application. Officers arrested Gonzalez De Jesus at El Chorro Regional Park and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges, all felonies:

Burglary with the intent to commit a sexual assault

Rape of minor under 14

Kidnapping

Lewd acts with a child

Sending explicit imagery to a minor

Commit a felony during the commission of first-degree burglary

Gonzalez De Jesus is being held with no bail; he will not be eligible for release from jail until his trial concludes.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...