Man invades home in San Luis Obispo, rapes 13-year-old girl
October 8, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A 29-year-old man allegedly broke into a home in San Luis Obispo where he raped a 13-year-old girl last month. SLO officers arrested Sosimo Gonzalez De Jesus on Oct. 4.
On the morning of Sept. 20, Gonzalez De Jesus broke into the the victim’s home through a window, and took the 13-year-old girl, who was known to the suspect, from her bed and sexually assaulted her in a bathroom. He then left the property.
SLO police detectives located the suspect by posing as the victim via a smartphone application. Officers arrested Gonzalez De Jesus at El Chorro Regional Park and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges, all felonies:
- Burglary with the intent to commit a sexual assault
- Rape of minor under 14
- Kidnapping
- Lewd acts with a child
- Sending explicit imagery to a minor
- Commit a felony during the commission of first-degree burglary
Gonzalez De Jesus is being held with no bail; he will not be eligible for release from jail until his trial concludes.
