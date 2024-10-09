Gas leak leads to evacuation of Santa Maria City Hall Annex
October 9, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Firefighters evacuated the Santa Maria City Hall Annex on Wednesday afternoon after a gas leak was discovered.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m., a caller reported a gas leak at the 206 East Cook Street building. Firefighter evacuated the building while employees of Southern California Gas Company worked on repairing the leak.
The city annex includes the City Attorney’s Office, business applications desk, and utility billing counters.
Employees and members of the public were told to wait outside until the leak is repaired.
