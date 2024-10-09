Lockdown at Santa Rosa Academic Academy in Atascadero

October 8, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Administrators at Santa Rosa Academic Academy in Atascadero locked the school down after a student reported they saw a man with a firearm on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1:35 p.m., during a school break, a student reported they saw a male retrieve what

appeared to be a weapon from a vehicle and take it into a nearby residence. Administrators locked down the campus and called law enforcement.

Despite a thorough search of the surrounding area, officers were unable to identify the specific location reported by the student. During the investigation, officers confirmed that the individual had never directly threatened or pointed the weapon at the student.

After determining that there was no immediate threat to public safety and that no crime had occurred, officers and district administrators lifted the lockdown, and the school resumed normal activities.

