Oceano needs steady leadership – vote for Austin and Gibson

October 25, 2024

OPINION by ADAM VERDIN

With Election Day fast approaching, I encourage Oceano residents to vote for Shirley Gibson and Linda Austin for the Oceano Community Services District (OCSD). These two candidates embody the thoughtful, steady leadership needed to secure a better future for our community.

They have both demonstrated a deep commitment to Oceano, earning the trust and support of residents, local leaders, and business owners alike. They are leaders you can trust to act in Oceano’s best interests.

As someone who co-owns a business here, grew up here, and learned to fly just a few blocks away, I consider Oceano home. Supporting strong, capable women leaders like Shirley and Linda means building a community where we can all continue to thrive.

Prioritizing water security

Shirley Gibson and Linda Austin have shown dedication to Oceano’s long-term sustainability and unity through wise, forward-looking decision-making. They have prioritized Oceano’s water resources and public safety with a focus on projects that support community well-being. Their commitment to water security is a clear testament to their investment in Oceano’s future and in safeguarding essential resources for generations to come.

Trusted by our community

Shirley and Linda are widely respected across Oceano and neighboring areas, with strong endorsements from leaders who have seen firsthand the positive impact of their collaborative leadership. These include former OCSD General Manager Paavo Ogren, retired Fire Chief Stephen Lieberman, Arroyo Grande Mayor Caren Ray Russom, former Supervisor Lynn Compton, Lucia Mar School Board President Colleen Martin, and Arroyo Grande City Council Member Kristen Barneich.

Their coalition of support, from local leaders to businesses and residents alike, reflects a community-wide consensus that Shirley and Linda are the steady, capable leaders Oceano needs. Local businesses and agricultural leaders, such as John Taylor, Mr. Lopez of La Tapatia, Rapp Farms, the Hayashi Brothers, the Loomis family, Stan Ikeda, Chachos, and Rock and Roll Diner, are among those who back Shirley and Linda for their commitment to listening to and involving the community.

Dedicated to public safety and community growth

As president of the Oceano Depot Association and chair of the Vitality Advisory Council of Oceano, Linda Austin has been instrumental in enhancing public spaces and supporting infrastructure projects, such as the new plaza adjacent to La Tapatia. Her efforts demonstrate the care and inclusivity Oceano deserves.

Shirley Gibson, likewise, has a proven record of effective, community-centered leadership. Together, they are committed to fostering a safe, thriving, and inclusive community.

Oceano, make your voice heard on election day, let’s come together to support Shirley Gibson and Linda Austin for OCSD. With their focus on integrity, public safety, and collaboration, Oceano can look forward to a secure, united future. Please make your voice heard by voting for Shirley and Linda—leaders ready to keep Oceano moving forward.

Thank you for your time, and let’s work together to build a strong, thriving Oceano.

Adam Verdin is an Oceano business owner and community volunteer.

