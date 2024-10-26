Santa Maria police arrest attempted murder suspect
October 26, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Santa Maria police officers arrested an attempted murder suspect on Thursday following a more than one-month investigation.
On Sept. 18, a caller reported a shooting in an alley behind a business in the 1900 block of South Broadway. Upon arrival, officers discovered a gunshot victim.
The victim was airlifted to a medical facility in the Los Angeles area, and he continues to recover from his injuries. The suspect fled the scene.
On Thursday, officers arrested 21-year-old Alex Brandon Lopez-Ramirez, a documented member of a local criminal street gang. During a search of the suspect’s residence, officers recovered three firearms, ammunition, firearm components, and gang-related items. One of the firearms, a handgun, was confirmed to be stolen. Another handgun and an assault rifle were found to be unregistered and lacked serial numbers.
Lopez-Ramirez was booked in the Santa Barbara County Jail on mutiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, possession of an illegal assault weapon, possession of stolen property and being a criminal street gang member in possession of a loaded firearm. Lopez-Ramirez is being held on $250,000 bail.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines