Santa Maria police arrest attempted murder suspect

October 26, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Maria police officers arrested an attempted murder suspect on Thursday following a more than one-month investigation.

On Sept. 18, a caller reported a shooting in an alley behind a business in the 1900 block of South Broadway. Upon arrival, officers discovered a gunshot victim.

The victim was airlifted to a medical facility in the Los Angeles area, and he continues to recover from his injuries. The suspect fled the scene.

On Thursday, officers arrested 21-year-old Alex Brandon Lopez-Ramirez, a documented member of a local criminal street gang. During a search of the suspect’s residence, officers recovered three firearms, ammunition, firearm components, and gang-related items. One of the firearms, a handgun, was confirmed to be stolen. Another handgun and an assault rifle were found to be unregistered and lacked serial numbers.

Lopez-Ramirez was booked in the Santa Barbara County Jail on mutiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, possession of an illegal assault weapon, possession of stolen property and being a criminal street gang member in possession of a loaded firearm. Lopez-Ramirez is being held on $250,000 bail.

 


OK, good work catching this likely perp so quickly. However, in what universe would it be good for this guy to be at large again? What is with the “bail” for a dude who is most obviously a danger to the public, regardless of whether he is guilty of the current attempted murder? What if his gang buddies bail him out to keep him from making a deal? Given the activities his personal illegal arsenal suggests, they could be quite well healed and consider it worth the investment to make him disappear. Guys like this belong in jail and staying there.


