Santa Maria police arrest attempted murder suspect

October 26, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Maria police officers arrested an attempted murder suspect on Thursday following a more than one-month investigation.

On Sept. 18, a caller reported a shooting in an alley behind a business in the 1900 block of South Broadway. Upon arrival, officers discovered a gunshot victim.

The victim was airlifted to a medical facility in the Los Angeles area, and he continues to recover from his injuries. The suspect fled the scene.

On Thursday, officers arrested 21-year-old Alex Brandon Lopez-Ramirez, a documented member of a local criminal street gang. During a search of the suspect’s residence, officers recovered three firearms, ammunition, firearm components, and gang-related items. One of the firearms, a handgun, was confirmed to be stolen. Another handgun and an assault rifle were found to be unregistered and lacked serial numbers.

Lopez-Ramirez was booked in the Santa Barbara County Jail on mutiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, possession of an illegal assault weapon, possession of stolen property and being a criminal street gang member in possession of a loaded firearm. Lopez-Ramirez is being held on $250,000 bail.

