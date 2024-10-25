San Luis Obispo developer seeking 51-month sentence in prison

October 25, 2024

Editor’s note: CalCoastNews is referring to developer Ryan Petetit, who changed his name to Ryan Wright during the case, as Ryan Petetit-Wright.

By KAREN VELIE

Former San Luis Obispo developer Ryan Petetit-Wright asked the court to expedite his sentencing hearing in a memorandum filed Wednesday seeking a 51-month sentence.

Last Month in a plea agreement with Justice Department officials, Petetit-Wright admitted conspiring with former San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill and others to deprive local citizens of honest services through a pay-to-play scheme in a plea. Petetit-Wright pleaded guilty to one criminal count: conspiracy.

Facing a sentence of 51 to 63 months in prison, Petetit-Wright is requesting the lowest possible sentence — 51 months. He is also requesting a sentencing hearing on Nov. 25.

“The defense further requests that this Honorable Court recommend that Mr. Wright be designated to the federal prison facility at Lompoc to facilitate family visitation,” according to the sentencing memorandum.

FBI agents arrested Ryan Petetit-Wright on Oct. 30, 2023 on a three-count indictment charging him with conspiracy, falsification of records and obstruction of justice. Petetit-Wright and his partner John Belsher’s business, PB Companies, were alleged to have paid Hill nearly $100,000 in bribes and gifts.

A superseding indictment filed on Dec. 20, 2023, included 18 additional charges, including wire fraud, bank fraud and access device fraud. The additional counts related to a proposed development in Texas.

Petetit-Wright admitted that from approximately June 2014 until March 29, 2017, he and Hill engaged in a quid pro quo bribery scheme. Hill would use his “official position to help defendant secure approvals necessary for PB Companies’ real estate development projects,” the charge read.

Hill “would, among other things, advise and seek to influence other public officials, including city officials and individuals appointed to City of San Luis Obispo commissions, to perform official acts beneficial to PB Companies’ real estate development projects,” according to the plea agreement. “Defendant admits that his bribe payments to Hill were material acts; that is, they had a natural tendency to influence, or were capable of influencing, the county and its officials, the city and its officials, and the public.”

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors are seeking a maximum sentence of five years in prison, three years supervised release, and restitution of between $1.5 and $1.9 million.

Petetit-Wright agreed to be truthful at all times with the court, complete a financial disclosure statement, and admit to his crimes. As long as Petetit-Wright complies with the agreement, prosecutors will not charge him with other crimes including violations of criminal tax laws from 2018 through 2022.

Petetit-Wright remains detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles.

