Paso Robles City Councilwoman Sharon Roden has proven experience,

October 7, 2024

OPINION by LORRAINE CAGLIERO

The Paso Robles community is world class. We need elected officials who match the excellence of our city. Sharon Roden meets that standard.

Every weekend we have visitors that enjoy our wonderful downtown and local wineries. As this region and our state struggle with the scarcity of a water supply and infrastructure, we need someone with Sharon’s four decades of experience in agriculture and business on the city council.

We need someone who understands the issues of running a business and making a payroll. Look no further than Sharon Roden. Her proven experience is something that makes analysis of local issues truly reflective of the needs of either a farmer or small business owners in the area.

Sharon Roden has my vote, she should have yours too.

Lorraine Cagliero was born and raised in San Luis Obispo County. She has called Paso Robles home for the past 10 years.

