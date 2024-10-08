This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

October 7, 2024

By CalCoastNews staff

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. on Sept. 24 in the board chambers.

The California Coastal Commission voted unanimously in June to lift Los Osos’ 35-year building moratorium with plans to implement a limit of 1% yearly increase in residential growth.

With area septic systems leaking nitrates into the basin, in 1988, the SLO County Regional Water Quality Board cracked down on new development in the coastal community. San Luis Obispo County then worked to build a new sewer plant and recycling facility which was completed in 2016.

Under item 1 on the agenda, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will introduce plans to move forward with lifting the moratorium. Regardless, applicants will be required to deal with a complicated waiting list. There are already over 300 applicants on the list.

In addition, applicants will have to deal with a new mitigation fee on development. The Los Osos Habitat Conservation Plan, a plan to protect endanger species, will add $1.95 per square foot of disturbed area. The bulk of the money raised will be spent on administrative costs.

The Arroyo Grande City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 in the council chambers.

In sharp contrast to Paso Robles and Santa Maria, both of which have budget deficits of more than $20 million, Arroyo Grande is showing a budget surplus.

Each fiscal year, the Arroyo Grande City Council adopts a budget which commits government resources and services to accomplish the city’s mission of making Arroyo Grande the best place possible for residents and visitors.

Under item 9-c on the agenda, staff will provide a report to the council on the end of the 2023-24 fiscal year budget.

Fiscal year 2023-24 general fund revenues were $25.7 million, or 3% higher than the adjusted budget. Actual expenditures were $29.2 million — below the adjusted budget by approximately $3.4 million.

The Atascadero City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 in the council chambers.

The Atascadero Tourism Business Improvement District is funded by assessments on lodging businesses within the district’s boundaries. The funds are used for tourism promotions and marketing programs to promote the city as a tourism destination.

Under item c-2 on the agenda, the Atascadero City Council will discuss raising the assessment rate from 2% to 2.5%. If passed, the hike will be effective Jan. 1, 2025.

The plan is to use the increased revenue for improvements and facilities at the Charles Paddock Zoo and adjacent areas with the purpose of providing for larger or more enhanced events thus increasing hotel stays in the city. If passed, the .5% increase is expected to bring in nearly $100,000 a year.

The Morro Bay City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the Veterans Memorial Hall.

Morro Bay’s Veterans Memorial Hall serves a dual role as a community space available for rent as well as the City’s Council Chambers, where regular and most special public meetings are held. Improvement to the hall’s audio and visual systems are currently funded at approximately $500,000, through the General Fund and Public Education and Government Access funding.

Under item 9-a on the agenda, staff seek the City Council’s approval to proceed with recommended building, audio, and visual upgrades to the Veterans Memorial Hall.

The Cambria Community Services District Board will meet on Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. in the board room.

The Nipomo Community Services District Board will meet Oct. 9 at 9 a.m. in the board room.

The Oceano Community Services District Board will meet on Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. in the board room.

